Dad Sentenced for Marrying Daughter, Who Claimed She Competed With Sister to Have Sex With Him

A Nebraska man who married his daughter and admitted to having a sexual relationship with her was sentenced to two years in prison last week, according to multiple reports.

Travis Fieldgrove, 40, was initially charged with incest, but pleaded no contest in April. After serving his time in prison, he will be placed under supervision for a year and cannot have any contact with his daughter, Hall County District Judge Mark Young ordered, according to an article reported in the Omaha World-Herald newspaper.

In February, Fieldgrove and his daughter, Samantha Kershner, were arrested by Grand Island authorities, according to a statement from the police department, which noted they became romantically involved in September 2018 despite being aware of their biological relationship.

Kershner allegedly told officials that she wanted to have sex with Fieldgrove because she was in a “jealous competition with her half-sister regarding who could have sex with their father,” according to a court affidavit, obtained by the Omaha World-Herald, ABC-NTV and the Lincoln Journal Star at the time of their arrest.

Less than a month after the pair’s relationship turned sexual, police records indicate the pair got married on Oct. 1 at the Adams County Courthouse in Hastings.

The court documents, obtained by multiple outlets, cite DNA tests indicating Fieldgrove has a 99.999 percent probability of being Kershner’s father despite not being listed on her birth certificate.

In addition, Nebraska courthouses no longer require blood testing prior to obtaining a marriage license.

Defense attorney Jeff Loeffler told World-Herald, “Fieldgrove is embarrassed by the offense and wishes that it had never happened. In addition, Fieldgrove suffers from a brain injury and is not a ‘high-functioning’ person.”

A call to the Hall County Courthouse was not returned. It was unclear whether Kershner faces similar charges.