Dad Released on Bond After Surveillance Video Shows His 2 Kids Climbed into Truck on Their Own

The Oklahoma man who was arrested after his two children were found dead in his hot truck has been released.

On Monday, the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office announced that Dustin Lee Dennis would be released from county jail and not face charges after video surveillance showed his two children getting into his truck on their own.

"Today investigators with the Tulsa Police Department brought to the attention of the District Attorney’s Office additional information they were able to develop in the matter of the deaths of Tegan and Ryan Dennis," the District Attorney's office said in a statement, ABC, News6 and KJRH report.

"Detectives within the Child Crisis Unit were concerned about conflicting information as it related to the initially reported facts. Video surveillance footage from a neighbor’s home confirmed that the children managed to get into the truck and tragically never got out. Based upon that newly discovered evidence the detectives immediately reported it to our office. We then presented that information to the judge who initially set bond. Mr. Dennis was authorized for release on a personal recognizance bond."

Dennis was arrested after his two children, 4-year-old Teagan and 3-year-old Ryan, 3, were found dead in their father's truck Saturday afternoon.

Dennis told police he went to a local QuikTrip with his children around noon on Saturday, and then went home to take a nap, according to WSMV and Fox 23. When he awoke, he found his children dead on the floorboards of his truck.

"There is no way to express our grief or what my sister is going through," their aunt, Chantiel Keyes, wrote on a GoFundMe page following the children's deaths. "No one is ever expecting to go through this."

On Monday, Keyes called the siblings' deaths a "tragic accident" in an update.

"We have just been informed that there is evidence showing that this was nothing but a tragic accident," she wrote. "I am not sure it makes it any easier because even though you want to place blame there is no one to blame."

No charges have been filed in Teagan and Ryan's deaths at this time.