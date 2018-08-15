Dad Allegedly Murders Man Who Tried to Get Into Teen Daughter's Bathroom Stall: Police

An Arizona father is accused of murder after police say he beat a man who allegedly tried to enter his teenage daughter’s bathroom stall at a Phoenix gas station, PEOPLE confirms.

Phoenix police say the dad, 40-year-old Melvin Harris, had driven to pick up his daughter and her friends about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 at a QuickTrip.

While Harris waited outside, a man approached him in his car and asked for money, which Harris obliged, according to a police news release. Harris then saw the man enter the store.

Harris later learned that while his daughter was using a bathroom inside, that man allegedly had tried to enter her stall. The girl alerted a store employee, who told an on-duty security guard at the store, police say.

The daughter then pointed out the man to her father as the man was exiting the store.

Police say Harris went into QuikTrip where he told the security guard “to take care of the situation or [Harris] would do it himself.” The guard responded that he would deal with it.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

But outside, Harris allegedly confronted the man as he was leaving and punched him in the face, knocking him down, and continued to punch him in the head several more times while also kicking and stomping him, witnesses told police.

Harris left the QuikTrip but authorities tracked him to his residence, where he allegedly denied striking the man while he was down and claimed the man had punched him first.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital and diagnosed with brain injures and a broken nose. He died on Aug. 7, according to local TV news station KSAZ.

Harris initially was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, but Maricopa County Jail records show he is now accused of second-degree murder.

It’s unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

He is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond and is due to enter a plea when he is formally charged on Aug. 17.