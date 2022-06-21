John Jaros, a 37-year-old volunteer firefighter, was pronounced dead on the scene. Police believe people in two sedans were involved but no arrests have been made

Dad of 3 Killed by Suspected Street Racers While Driving Family Home from Camping Trip on Father's Day Weekend

A Colorado dad was shot to death while driving his family home from a Father's Day weekend camping trip, and investigators believe potential street racers may be responsible for his alleged murder.

According to police, on Saturday evening, officers responded to a call of a man shot on Interstate 70 in Aurora, Colo.

The victim — identified by family members as 37-year-old John Jaros, an assistant fire chief with the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department — was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities believe suspected street racers fired several shots down the interstate, fatally striking Jaros, but no arrests have been made.

While police say the Estes Park, Colo.-based family was not engaged in the alleged race, they believe a white sedan and black sedan were involved, during which several shots were fired from those vehicles, hitting the truck driven by Jaros and killing him.

During the shooting, the victim's wife, who was reportedly unharmed, helped to steer their truck to the side of the road, Jaros' father confirmed to KCNC-TV. The couple's three children, who were also in the vehicle, managed to avoid injury.

"My three grandchildren were in that truck. My daughter-in-law was in that truck, and these SOBs are opening fire on a pickup truck," the victim's father, Robert Jaros, said, per the station.

"What can you possibly do or say to something like this?" he continued. "To be took out this way, trying to enjoy a weekend away with his family, is so unjustified, cruel, unbelievably unimaginable."

Investigators are working to track down the suspects involved in the slaying of the father of three.