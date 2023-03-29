Dad Was Killed on Starbucks Patio After Allegedly Asking Suspect to Stop Vaping Near Toddler Daughter

Inderdeep Singh Gosal has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Paul Stanley Schmidt

By
Published on March 29, 2023 03:49 PM
Paul Stanley Schmidt
Paul Stanley Schmidt. Photo: Facebook

Police say a dad visiting a Starbucks with his fiancée and toddler daughter was stabbed to death after asking his alleged killer to stop vaping, according to reports.

Inderdeep Singh Gosal has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Paul Stanley Schmidt, who was killed on the patio of the coffee shop in Vancouver, B.C., a news release states.

Police said a brief altercation between the men, who did not appear to know each other, preceded the deadly attack Sunday evening.

Kathy Schmidt, the victim's mom, told the Vancouver Sun that Schmidt, 37, asked Gosal, 32, to stop vaping near his 3-year-old daughter.

"This is so horribly wrong what happened," Kathy said.

"He was just trying to protect his daughter," she said. "I'm angry and I'm sad."

Kathy said her son was waiting on the patio with his little girl in her stroller, while his fiancée was inside ordering drinks.

"It all started because [the suspect] was vaping beside the baby," said Kathy, who added that Schmidt's fiancée is "in shock, she watched the whole thing. She's so devastated."

Schmidt, who worked as a mover at Jiffy Move at the time of his killing, was described as "a great guy and a hard worker," operations manager Sean Collings told the paper.

Gosal was arrested without incident following the attack.

Attorney and plea information for Gosal was not immediately available.

