Dad Gets 8 Years for Fatally Punching Man Who Tried to Break into Daughter’s Public-Bathroom Stall

Image zoom Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

A Phoenix father has been sentenced to prison for punching a man who tried to enter his daughter’s locked bathroom stall at a convenience store.

On Monday, 41-year-old Melvin Harris III was sentenced to 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter for fatally punching Leon Armstrong outside a convenience store in August 2018, KPNX, Arizona Republic and Fox10 report.

Harris was waiting in the parking lot of a QuikTrip to pick up his daughter and her friends when Armstrong approached him and asked for money. After Harris gave him money, Armstrong went back inside the store.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

When Harris’ daughter and her friends left the store, they told him that a man had tried to get into the locked bathroom stall with Harris’ daughter.

Security then escorted Armstrong out of the store and Harris’ daughter pointed him out.

Upset, Harris “told a security guard he needed to take care of the situation, or [Harris] would do it himself,” according to police documents obtained by KPNX.

Harris punched Armstrong in the face, knocking him to the ground. He told police he did not hit Armstrong once he hit the ground, however police documents state the father continued to punch and kick Armstrong before driving off.

Armstrong was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to a fatal brain injury days later.