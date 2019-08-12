Minn. Dad Who Allegedly Dropped ‘Difficult’ Infant Son Purposely on Head Is Charged With Murder

Image zoom Gus Christian Hoisser GoFundMe

Little more than three months after his 4-month-old son was pulled off life support, a Minnesota man is facing murder charges after allegedly admitting he purposely dropped the colicky infant on his head because he was being fussy.

Several reports out of Minnesota state that Matthew Hoisser, 36, was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree murder, stemming from the April 30 death of his son, Gus.

According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the criminal complaint filed in court details how Gus suddenly stopped breathing while at day care on April 25.

The infant was rushed to the hospital, where a CT scan showed Gus had suffered significant head trauma, including a fractured skull.

WCCO reports that doctors determined the boy, if he were to survive, would likely never walk and would live with permanent blindness and deafness.

After being pulled off of life support on April 30, medical examiners determined Gus died from blunt force head trauma, according to KSTP.

Citing the criminal complaint, the Pioneer Press reports that Hoisser allegedly confessed to detectives he dropped the baby the evening of April 24, while he was watching the child for the night. A restless, crying Gus would not sleep, Hoisser said, who allegedly called the infant “difficult.”

He said he was holding the infant with two hands and let go of the child, causing him to fall and strike his head on the floor. The force from the fall stunned the boy.

Reports further indicate he allegedly admitted to dropping Gus headfirst several weeks before, noting the boy slammed his head against a portion of the floor that was not carpeted.

WCCO reports that the medical examiner found that Gus sustained a skull fracture as well as another unspecified head injury. There was also evidence of hemorrhaging along his spinal cord.

The paper reports that Gus’ mother is 10 weeks pregnant with Hoisser’s child. Investigators argued in court they believe he poses a serious safety risk to his future child.

Gus’ obituary confirms he died months ago.

“Gus was a sweet, beautiful baby, a source of joy to his parents, and beloved by all who knew him,” the obituary reads. “He loved riding on his daddy’s shoulder and hearing his mommy sing, especially ‘Rainbow Connection,’ and will always remain their precious ‘Snuggamonkey.'”

Hoisser is being held on $350,000 bail.

He has yet to enter pleas to the charges against him, and attempts to reach his lawyer for comment were unsuccessful Monday.