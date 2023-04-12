Dad Convicted of Murder After Passing Out Drunk 'for Days on End' as Daughter, 2, Died of Malnutrition

The girl's 6-year-old brother told the jury their dad would lock them in their rooms for days at a time while he "slept"

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 12, 2023 12:06 PM
Aurora Marie Exon
Photo: Brennan Mathena Funeral Services

A Kansas father has been found guilty of murdering his 2-year-old daughter, who prosecutors said in court died of malnutrition while he was "intoxicated and passed out for days on end."

Jeffrey J. Exon, 47, was found guilty by a Shawnee County District Court jury on Monday over the death of Aurora Exon, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

Police were called by Exon to his Topeka home on January 5, 2021, at approximately 10 a.m. An initial report from Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said "Law enforcement and first responders found Exon's 2-year-old daughter unresponsive, cold to the touch, with an appearance that she had been dead for several days."

Exon had told the dispatcher his daughter had been "starving herself," and authorities found five empty liquor bottles in his bedroom, the Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

Aurora's younger brother, who was 4 years old when his younger sister died, was called as a witness at the trial. He told the jury his dad would lock them in their rooms for days while he "slept," according to a press release from Kagay, as reported by the Associated Press.

Jeffrey James Exon
Shawnee County Department of Corrections

The court heard that Exon's substance addiction issues caused him to not feed his children for days.

Exon was convicted of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, reckless but unintentional second-degree murder, aggravated child endangerment and failure by a parent to report the death of a child.

Aurora's mother, who did not have custody of the two children, last saw her daughter alive on December 26, 2020, per The Topeka Capital-Journal.

An obituary for Aurora shared by Brennan Mathena Funeral Services said the young girl "will be remembered fondly by all who knew her and will leave a void in the hearts of many."

"She loved to dance and had a smile that would light up a room and the hearts of those around her. She also loved cheese and peanut butter crackers," the obituary states.

Exon's sentencing has been scheduled for July 28, 2023.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

