Dad Claimed Daughter, 22, Accidentally Shot Herself, But Authorities Say He Molested, Killed Her

The two-week murder trial of a dad accused of killing his ex-cheerleader daughter got underway in Oklahoma this week. The man claims his daughter accidentally shot herself.

A court source informs PEOPLE that Ronald Lee McMullen Jr., 45, of Norman, was in Cleveland County Court on Monday for the start of his trial on first-degree murder charges.

Jury selection occurred on Monday, with testimony starting Tuesday. The trial continued Wednesday.

Investigators allege McMullen is responsible for the shooting death of his 22-year-old daughter, Kailee, who was pronounced dead at the family’s home early on the morning of June 29, 2017.

At first, McMullen allegedly told police Kailee fatally shot herself in the face.

Kailee, a 2013 graduate of Norman North High School, was co-captain of the school’s varsity cheerleading squad. She alleged to friends she was molested by her father in the months prior to her death, according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by PEOPLE two years ago.

The affidavit also alleges Kailee’s father touched his daughter inappropriately in 2007, when she was 14, but charges were never filed.

Police have stated in court records that McMullen was a “very controlling father.”

Judge Thad Balkman is presiding over the trial, which should last two weeks.

According to investigators, McMullen called 911 around 5:45 a.m. on June 29, 2017, and said Kailee shot herself while playing with a loaded gun.

Police contend McMullen refused to submit to a polygraph test.

McMullen remains in custody without bail, and has pleaded not guilty.

PEOPLE was unable to reach his attorney Wednesday morning.