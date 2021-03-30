John James Usma-Quintero, 28, was in the United States on a visa and intended to visit his children in Colombia

Dad Biking Home from Work Was Killed by Drunk Driver Leaving Bar in 2019, Who Pleads Guilty

More than a year after a drunk driver was arrested for a crash that left a bicyclist dead, she pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide on Friday, the East Hampton Star reports.

Lisa Rooney, now 32, was arrested on Oct. 30, 2019, according to online court records. She will appear before a Suffolk County Court judge for sentencing on June 18.

The newspaper reports Rooney was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck in Montauk when she swerved onto the shoulder, struck the guardrail and hit the cyclist who was heading home from his job at a convenience store.

"I don't know what happened, I swerved to avoid a car who was in the middle of the road and I hit the guardrail," Rooney told police after the incident, according to court records obtained by the paper at the time. "I didn't see the bicycle, is he okay?"

John James Usma-Quintero, 28, was transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Usma-Quintero's aunt, Mercedes Giraldo, told the court that Usma-Quintera was working in the United States with a visa, and intended to visit his 8- and 15-year-old daughters in Colombia.

Initially, Rooney was released on $1,000 bail following the incident after being charged with driving while intoxicated, according to online court records and the newspaper. She was the daughter of a New York judge and a business owner.

The vehicular homicide charge was added in January of last year, according to online court records.