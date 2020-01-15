Florida Dad Arrested After Wife, 3 Kids, Dog Are Found Dead in Disney-Developed Home

Image zoom Facebook

A Florida man was arrested after his wife and children were found dead inside their Disney-developed home after the family had been missing for days, police confirm.

On Monday at about 9:30 a.m., Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Anthony “Tony” Todt, 44, at a rental home in Celebration, Sheriff Russ Gibson said at a Wednesday press conference.

Gibson said Todt confessed to killing his wife, Megan Todt, 42, and the couple’s three children, Zoe, Alek and Tyler. Todt also confessed to killing the family dog.

The bodies of the deceased people were found Monday, but Gibson said the family members had been dead since late December.

Residents of the usually quiet neighborhood watched as the father of three was led out of a quaint, tree-shaded home at 202 Reserve Place in handcuffs, local station WESH reports.

A neighbor called police to report that the family hadn’t been seen for several days, WESH reports.

Todt and his family had recently moved to Celebration from Colchester, Connecticut, where friends are in disbelief.

“They were always good people,” Dimitri Koutsofavas, who owns Maria’s Pizza Place in Colchester, told The Norwich Bulletin.

“We met when we were coaching our kids at soccer,” he said. “All the people that knew them had nothing but good things to say.”

The family had been renting a home in Celebration, which was originally developed by Disney and backs up to Disney World, WMKG reports. The outlet reports the town was often formerly referred to as “Disney’s Town of Celebration” but that it’s no longer owned by Disney.

Though the family lived in a picture-perfect neighborhood, they were facing financial woes.

On December 26, the family was served with an eviction notice after failing to pay rent at their condo, online documents at the Osceola County Clerk’s Office show.

The family was then reported missing on Jan. 6, the last time friends and family say they heard from them.

Concerned friends and family created a Facebook group called “Looking for the Todt Family,” writing that they were “Worried sick!” and “Praying for their safe return.”

Anthony Todt, along with Megan, has owned a company called Family Physical Therapy in Colchester and East Hampton since 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Megan Todt, a certified yoga instructor who also had a master’s in physical therapy, worked there as a physical therapist, according to the Family Physical Therapy Facebook page.

On the company Facebook page, it says that in Anthony Todt’s free time, “he enjoys spending time with family, coaching in the community, watching his clients’ athletic competitions, and being the fourth kid in his family of two sons and one daughter.”

Todt has not yet entered a plea. He remains held in custody.

It is unclear if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.