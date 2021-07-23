Authorities say that the teen used a ladder to sneak into the victim's daughter's bedroom

La. Dad Is Allegedly Killed by Teen Accused of Sneaking into Home to See 14-Year-Old Daughter

A Louisiana father was allegedly shot and killed by a teenager who was sneaking into his home to see his 14-year-old daughter.

Dezmon Hamilton, 34, confronted the 17-year-old boy — whom PEOPLE is not identifying because he is a minor — around 8 a.m. on Sunday, after he believed the teen was breaking into his home, police told WBRZ.

Officers believe that the suspect used a ladder to enter a second story window of the home in Zachary, La. Police Chief David McDavid said on Monday that the teen was at the home to see Hamilton's 14-year-old daughter.

When Hamilton discovered the teen in the house, the girl's mother and grandmother took the 14-year-old into another room to talk with her. While Hamilton attempted to bring the boy downstairs to speak with him, an argument ensued. Both Hamilton and the suspect were armed and shot at each other. Authorities say that it's unclear who fired first.

Hamilton was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect was also injured, and he was transported to the hospital. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

McDavid said that this is not the first time the family has had an altercation with the suspect.

"I'm learning that when they lived at a prior place, [the suspect] used a ladder to get in there," McDavid told WBRZ. "So this has been an ongoing issue."

The Zachary Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.