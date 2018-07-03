Dad Allegedly Beat Wife with Hammer as She Slept — Then Told Young Son to Look Away from Killing

Authorities in Florida have filed premeditated murder charges against a 42-year-old man accused of beating his sleeping wife with a hammer while their 8-year-old son slept nearby.

PEOPLE confirms Marc Alan Berkowitz has been in police custody since Thursday, when investigators say he killed Anastasiya Savitskaya inside their Plantation home.

A police report obtained by PEOPLE alleges Berkowitz learned that his wife wanted to divorce him and flew into a rage after finding a text message from another man on her phone.

The report states that Berkowitz told police he would “rather have her dead than leave” him, and said if he couldn’t have her “then no one can.”

Berkowitz allegedly told police he used a hammer to beat his wife in the head as she slept.

The couple shares a bedroom with their son.

According to the report, the boy woke up at some point and was told by his father to “turn over,” so he would not see his bludgeoned mother.

But the boy later told police he did see his mom, saying she had a “boo-boo” on her head and her hair was soaked with her blood.

The 8-year-old allegedly told detectives he saw his dad carry his mom into the living room but that “mommy wouldn’t wake up,” the report reads.

Berkowitz admitted he brought her into the living room when he realized she was still alive, police allege. He allegedly confessed to using a cord to strangle her.

Berkowitz, the report alleges, woke up his mother, who was in the home. “Wake up, I killed Anastasiya,” he allegedly told her, the report states.

Berkowitz’s mother called 911, according to the report, and the suspect allegedly grabbed the phone from his mother, and told the dispatcher, “I killed my wife … I didn’t use a knife. I used a hammer to kill her.”

Marc Alan Berkowitz Broward County Jail

Savitskaya had recently graduated from the Nova Southeastern University’s Osteopathic Medicine College, according to a family spokesperson.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover the cost of Savitskaya’s funeral.

It was unclear Tuesday if Berkowitz had entered a plea to the charge or if he has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.