Lorenzo Gonzalez had signed an agreement with a child welfare agency stating he would not leave children unsupervised with their mom

Dad Arrested After Abandoning Texas Boy, 2, With Mom in Whose Care the Boy Died

A Texas child welfare agency feared what could happen to children left in the care of Laura Sanchez.

Because of this concern, Lorenzo Gonzalez, the father of Sanchez' 2-year-old boy Frankie, "signed an official agreement with the Department of Family and Protective Services agreeing that he would not leave the children unsupervised with their mother Laura Sanchez due to risk of harm to the children," according to Waco police.

That fear surfaced again June 2 when authorities searching for the missing boy found his body in a dumpster, one day after Sanchez reported him missing from a park.

"Information found throughout the investigation confirmed that Frankie was never taken to Cameron Park, and the missing child report that was initially called in was a diversion to Frankie's actual whereabouts,” police stated in a previous news release.

Sanchez, 34 — also known as Laura Villalon — was charged with first-degree felony injury to a child, officials said during a June 2 press conference. Jail records show she remains in McLennan County jail on a $500,000 bond. Those records do not identify an attorney who might speak on her behalf.

On Wednesday authorities arrested the father, Gonzalez, on a second-degree felony warrant for abandoning or endangering the child in connection with Frankie's death, Waco police said in a statement posted to the agency's Facebook page. He also is being held in McLennan County jail, with no bond or attorney listed.

"Lorenzo intentionally left the children alone and unsupervised with Laura in violation of the agreement that was made with the state," police said. "This violation ultimately led to the injuries and death of Frankie Gonzalez."

Authorities did not elaborate on the couple's relationship, or explain the reference to multiple "children."

During the June 2 press conference, Officer Garen Bynum alleged Sanchez confessed her role in the boy's death to family members, who in turn called police.

Sanchez initially told investigators the boy was taken to the park bathroom by his older brother before he disappeared. The morning after she reported him missing, police received information that was “paramount” to the investigation, according to local TV station KXXV, and were led to the spot where Frankie’s body was found behind a church less than three miles from the park.

Sanchez allegedly admitted to police that her son had died in her care on or around May 28. She then allegedly admitted to lying to police after hiding his body in the dumpster on May 30.

“She was in custody of the child when Frankie died,” Bynum told reporters. “Frankie did not die of natural causes.”

A Department of Family and Protective Services spokesman told KXXV that child welfare workers had prior interaction with the family, but the details were confidential by law.