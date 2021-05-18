The family of Andrew Brown, Jr., had asked the district attorney to recuse himself

DA Says Fatal Police Shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr., Was Justified, But Family Says He Posed No Threat

None of the officers involved in the shooting of Andrew Brown, Jr., will face criminal charges in connection with the 42-year-old Black man's death, a North Carolina prosecutor announced Tuesday.

Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said during a press conference that the use of deadly force against Brown, who was shot twice on April 21 in Elizabeth City, was justified.

Brown was in his vehicle when he was shot by officers with the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office, which was serving drug-related search and arrest warrants at his home. Three deputies opened fire on Brown when he allegedly drove his vehicle toward police, said Womble.

One bullet struck Brown in the back of the head and another struck him in the shoulder, said Womble.

"Mr. Brown's death, while tragic, was justified because Mr. Brown's actions caused three deputies to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others," Womble said.

Womble said Brown was surrounded on all sides by police, saying, "You are not allowed to run over police officers."

Womble alleged Brown's vehicle made contact with police twice before they fired their weapons.

Womble said his decision was based on the findings of an investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

During the Tuesday press conference, Womble showed four body cam videos of the incident, which lasted less than a minute. Previously, a judge had denied the release of video of the incident to the public.

Shooting Was 'Absolutely, Unequivocally Unjustified': Family

Brown's family has been shown snippets of the video, and they have disputed the characterization that he was a threat to police.

"It was absolutely, unequivocally unjustified," family attorney Chance Lynch said last week, reports CNN. "Our legal team is more committed now to pursue justice ... because what we saw today was unconstitutional and it was unjustifiable."

Lynch said Brown was in his vehicle when police yelled different things at him.

"At all times his hands were visible, you could see he was not a threat," said Lynch. "It was so much yelling, we could barely understand what was happening."

Womble acknowledged Tuesday the Brown family was not made aware of his decision prior to it being announced publicly.

Attorneys for Brown's family had called on Womble to recuse himself from the case, alleging there were "well-defined" conflicts between the prosecutor and the sheriff's office.