D.A. 'Confident' in Murder Case Against Husband of Suzanne Morphew Despite Her Body Not Being Located

Authorities in Colorado feel confident in the evidence they have against Barry Morphew, the man accused of murdering his wife who has been missing since last Mother's Day.

Barry was taken into custody Wednesday morning and faces charges of first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and attempt to influence a public servant, according to the Chafee County Sheriff's Office.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His arrest comes days before the one-year anniversary of his wife Suzanne Morphew's disappearance.

Suzanne, 49, went missing on May 10, 2020, after she is believed to have gone on a bike ride in Maysville, where she lived with her husband and her two daughters. While her bike and a "personal item" were recovered during a search of an area near her Maysville home, her body has never been found.

At a press conference Wednesday, Linda Stanley, District Attorney for the 11th Judicial District, declined to reveal any details from the investigation but said despite not having a body, she is "confident" in the evidence against Barry.

Suzanne Morphew Suzanne Morphew

Sheriff John Spezze told reporters Wednesday investigators have been searching for answers nonstop since Suzanne's disappeared.

"It's been a long process, a tedious process," Spezze said. "Your investigation never ends until it's over."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Last August, Barry spoke to FOX 21, stating that his wife's disappearance was "the most devastating thing that has ever happened to me."

"But I have got to keep my faith and trust in God," he said. "And Suzanne trusted the Lord and if one person got saved from this, she would think it was worth it. And we are just a Godly, loving, caring, family and this thing is just a tragedy."

Barry said he wasn't sure what happened to Suzanne but theorized maybe she had been attacked by an animal, involved in an accident with someone driving on the road or had crossed paths with someone who knew her.

In September, Suzanne's brother, Andrew Moorman, said he believed his sister was murdered.

"Today is a good day for Suzanne," Stanley said Wednesday. "As far as I'm concerned today is all about Suzanne and it's about her family and all the individuals who knew her and loved her and cared about her. Thats what this day is about."