D.C. Police Searching for Burglar Who Tried to Sexually Assault Georgetown Student As He Slept
Police in Washington, D.C., are looking for the man who broke into the home of a college student before trying to sexually assault him.
A press release from the Metropolitan Police Department confirms the crime happened Sunday morning at around 4:30 a.m.
The victim — a male student at Georgetown University — was sleeping at the time.
The suspect entered an occupied residence in the 3500 block of O Street and approached the sleeping victim once inside.
The release adds that the victim "awakened to the suspect attempting to engage in unwanted sexual contact with the victim."
The suspect then fled the scene with property belonging to the victim, according to the release.
Authorities did not address what items were taken from the residence.
The Georgetown University student lives off campus.
The suspect is described as a 20- to 35-year-old white male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall.
The release notes the burglar was wearing sweatpants, a dark jacket, and a red, white and blue beanie with a pom-pom on top.
In a message to students, Georgetown University urged students to exercise caution and provided information on ways they can address their safety concerns.
Anyone who can help police identify the suspect should call (202) 727- 9099 or text your tip to 50411.
A $1,000 reward is available for tips leading to an arrest.