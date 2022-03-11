D.C. Doctor Run Over, Killed While Trying to Stop Car Thief from Speeding Off in His Mercedes
An accomplished doctor was killed Tuesday evening after being hit with his own car — and now, police are looking for the unidentified man beyond the fatal auto theft.
When emergency responders arrived at the scene, Dr. Rakesh Patel, 33, displayed no signs consistent with life, according to a statement from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.
Patel, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., had left his Mercedes Benz running while dropping something off to his girlfriend in Washington D.C.'s Northwest neighborhood, a friend said to FOX 5.
As the couple were embracing, an unknown "suspect entered the victim's unoccupied vehicle shortly after 8 p.m.
The couple's friend told FOX 5 they noticed Patel's car began moving, and Patel started chasing after it.
"The suspect attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle and struck the victim," the police statement reads. "The suspect then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle."
Patel, a Medical Intensive Care Unit fellow at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Patel's parents traveled from Ohio to Washington, D.C., to identify their son's body.
The dark silver Mercedes E 350 sedan with Ohio tags was recovered Wednesday.
Surveillance cameras captured footage of the vehicle fleeing the scene.
FOX 5 obtained video footage of a group of men cleaning the Mercedes with bleach before it was found.
In a statement to the station, a MedStar Washington Hospital Center spokesperson said Patel "will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched. We'll keep Dr. Patel's family and peers in our thoughts and prayers during the days ahead."
Anyone with information about Patel's killing should call (202) 727-9099. Tips can also be texted to 50411.