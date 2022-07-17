Cyndi Lauper's Son Declyn Arrested After Police Allegedly Found Him Inside a Stolen Car

Declyn Lauper was arrested Thursday and charged with felony unauthorized use of a vehicle after police allegedly found him sitting in a stolen 2014 Mercedes Benz C350

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Declyn Lauper Thornton and Cyndi Lauper attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage)

Cyndi Lauper's kin has had a brush with the law.

The Grammy Award winner's son Declyn "Dex" Thornton Lauper was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning in New York City after police allegedly found him sitting in a stolen 2014 Mercedes Benz C350, PEOPLE confirms.

Reps for Cyndi and Dex did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to NYPD, officers noticed the car at around 1:40 a.m. as it was illegally double-parked at the corner of West 140th Street and Broadway, and upon a quick check they determined the vehicle was stolen. TMZ noted that the car was reported stolen two years ago and the plates were registered to a different vehicle.

The 24-year-old was taken into custody and charged with felony unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was reportedly released with a desk appearance ticket for a future court date.

Dex, who is a musician with 2.3 million Instagram followers and has previously collaborated with G-Eazy, has been active on social media since leaving custody. He even shared what appeared to be video of the arrest.

Cyndi shares Dex, her only child, with husband David Thornton, whom she married in 1991. The family previously appeared together on her reality series Cyndi Lauper: Still So Unusual, which ran for one season on We TV in 2013.

The "True Colors" artist previously opened up about the impact her fame has had on Dex during an interview with The Guardian. "It's hard for him," she said in 2008. "People look at him, and he feels the pressure of being my son."