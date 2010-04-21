Cybill Shepherd's Son to Enter Rehab Program

Cybill Shepherd’s son, Cyrus Zacharia Shepherd-Oppenheim, will enroll in a pretrial diversion program after he was arrested in January for allegedly trying to rob sleeping passengers on an overnight flight from San Francisco to Philadelphia.

Shepherd-Oppenheim, whose father is Cybill Shepherd’s ex-husband Bruce Oppenheim, appeared in Philadelphia Municipal Court on Tuesday, according to local reports. Prosecutors say his record will be cleared if he abides by all conditions of the program, which is designed for first-time offenders.

The student at the University of Pennsylvania, 22, was charged with stealing a camera, cash and other items from passengers’ carry-on luggage. Another hearing is scheduled for June 4.

RELATED: Cybill Shepherd’s Son Arrested on Theft Charges

Outside the courtroom, both the young man, who goes by the name of Zach and is from Sebastopol, Calif., and his attorney declined to comment to Philadelphia’s WPVI-TV.