Customs and Border Protection Officer Accused of Killing Wife on Thanksgiving with 2 Kids at Home

A Customs and Border Protection officer has been charged with the Thanksgiving Day murder of his wife.

Dudley Bernard, 40, was taken into custody Nov. 28 after allegedly shooting his wife Chauntelle multiple times in the head at their League City, Texas, home shortly after he called 911 to report that he was at the “corner and that he was done,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

When a 911 dispatcher called him back, Bernard allegedly told the operator that he had “accidentally shot his wife,” the affidavit states.

When League City Police Department patrol officers responded to the 2300 block of Indigo Harbour Lane, they found Bernard waiting for them at the corner of their property. Chauntelle, 42, was found lying face-down in the foyer.

A witness told police that just before the shooting, the couple had gone outside to see some Thanksgiving guests off, the affidavit states. When they returned, Bernard allegedly grabbed his keys from the kitchen and went back outside.

Chauntelle, also an employee with the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), allegedly told the witness that her husband had gone to get his gun from the car. The witness said Chauntelle retrieved her gun and locked the kitchen door but Bernard forced the back door open, according to the affidavit.

“[Witness] said that she got between both subjects pleading with Mr. Bernard to stop and talk to her,” the affidavit states. “[Witness] said that Mr. Bernard walked around her and then started to shoot at her.”

According to the affidavit, Chauntelle fell to the floor and Bernard allegedly “stood over her and fired multiple shots at point blank range into the back of Mrs. Bernard’s head.”

The couple’s two sons were at home during the incident, KHOU reports.

According to ABC News, Bernard worked in agriculture operations with CBP and ran the Houston Seaport environment. Chauntelle worked as a supervisor CBP officer in Houston.

Both joined Customs and Border Protection in 2008.

Bernard is being held at the Galveston County jail on a $200,000 bond. He has not yet entered a plea.