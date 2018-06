When it started in the 1960s on the streets of Los Angeles, the Tony Alamo Christian Ministries held hope for a better society for young people seeking purpose.

But the word of the group’s eponymous leader turned apocalyptic over time, and he began to assert greater control over members’ lives: There were countless rules, including one requiring members to ask permission to go outside.

When Alamo’s wife, Susan, died in 1982, his behavior became even more deviant as he extolled the righteousness of polygamy and marrying young girls. Among his child “wives” was an 8-year-old girl.

In 2009, he was convicted of taking young girls across state lines to have sex with them. He was sentenced to 175 years and died in federal prison in 2017 at 82.

