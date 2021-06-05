Aiden Fucci, 14, has been accused of killing 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey by stabbing her more than 100 times

Crystal Smith, Mother of Aiden Fucci, Arrested and Accused of Tampering with Evidence in Son's Case

Crystal Smith, the mother of Aidan Fucci — a 14-year-old Florida teen accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey by stabbing her 114 times — has been arrested and is accused of tampering with evidence in the case.

On Saturday, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office announced Smith's arrest in a statement, which was obtained by First Coast News.

In the statement, authorities said that Smith, 35, surrendered herself and she "was subsequently booked into the St. Johns County Sheriff's Detention Center for tampering with evidence." She is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.

"I remain incredibly proud of the men and women of the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office for their continued thoroughness in this investigation," St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick said in the statement. "Our goal in any investigation is to ensure proper accountability across the board for successful prosecution."

Tristyn Bailey, Aiden Fucci Credit: Courtesy Tanya White; Court screenshot

The Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Bailey was found dead on May 9 after her parents reported her missing. State Attorney R.J. Larizza later told reporters that Bailey had been stabbed 114 times, with at least 49 stab wounds to her hands, arms, and head that were "defensive in nature."

Fucci was arrested the following day, and allegedly made several "admissions" of guilt, according to an arrest report.

Authorities also say they found his clothing stained with blood as well as a hunting knife, which is believed to be the murder weapon, in a nearby pond. The knife was missing a tip, which authorities say was found on Bailey's body.

Aiden Fucci Credit: St. Johns County Sheriff

According to court documents filed Thursday morning, Fucci entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. He is being held without bond at an undisclosed adult prison facility in Florida, but he is being kept separate from other inmates.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by First Coast News, authorities obtained surveillance video from within Fucci and Smith's home, which reportedly shows the mother going to her son's bedroom after he was taken to the Sheriff's Office.

In the video, Smith is allegedly seen retrieving a pair of blue jeans, washing them in a nearby bathroom, and then returning the pants to her own bedroom, the report states.

The documents then say that Smith is allegedly seen with another witness "inspecting the jeans several times" before returning the clothing item to her son's bedroom, per the affidavit.

According to the document, when Fucci was being held in an audio and video recorded interview room, his mother and father — who was also in the room — allegedly asked him if there would be anything on his clothing from the night prior.