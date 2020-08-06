FBI Searches Home of Crystal Rogers' Ex Boyfriend 5 Years After Ky. Mom Went Missing

The FBI has deployed more than 150 agents to Kentucky to investigate the 2015 disappearance of a mother of five.

On Thursday morning, federal officers began executing nine search warrants and conducting more than 50 interviews in Bardstown as part of the search for Crystal Rogers, according to the FBI's Louisville bureau.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rogers, who went missing from her boyfriend's family farm, was last seen alive on July 3, 2015, according to the FBI, which has taken over the investigation.

"Sadly, while most families were enjoying the Fourth of July celebrations over that weekend, Crystal’s family was instead left wondering as to her whereabouts," the FBI wrote in a statement. "While a missing person investigation has been ongoing for the last five years, Crystal’s family and the community of Bardstown, Kentucky, still seek answers."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

At the time of Rogers' disappearance, her boyfriend, Brooks Houck, told police the couple had gone to bed together, but when he awoke she was gone. The couple had one son together, according to the Kentucky Standard.

Image zoom

Months later, Houck was identified as a main suspect in Rogers' case and his brother, Nick, was fired from the local police department after being accused of interfering with the investigation, the Standard reports.

WLKY and Fox 19 report Brook Houck's home was searched Thursday.

Houck has never been charged with a crime.

One year after Rogers' disappearance, her father, Tommy Ballard, was fatally shot while hunting with his son and 12-year-old grandson, WDRB reports. Ballard had never stopped looking for his daughter. No arrests were made in connection with his death.

Authorities have launched a website dedicated to sharing information regarding Rogers' case: crystalrogerstaskforce.com. A $25,000 reward has also been established for information leading to the current whereabouts of Rogers.

“I have committed publicly and privately that delivering long-sought justice in Nelson County is the highest priority case of the United States Attorney’s Office,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “Today’s efforts by our stalwart FBI, IRS, and KSP partners is a major step in honoring that promise.”