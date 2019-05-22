Crying Baby Suffocated Under Comforter During 'Time Out' as Parents Smoked Outside

Image zoom From left: William Herring and Brianna Brochhausen Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A New Jersey couple whose baby son died of suffocation after they allegedly put him under a comforter as a “time out” punishment for his crying has been indicted on murder charges, PEOPLE confirms.

William Herring, 42, and Brianna Brochhausen, 23, were detained Monday, more than a year after the death of their 4-month-old son, Hunter.

Police in Springfield Township, New Jersey, were called to a hotel on the night of February 14, 2018, responding to a call about an infant who’d stopped breathing.

“The investigation revealed that Herring and Brochhausen were frustrated because their son, Hunter, would not stop crying on that night, and decided he needed to be placed in a ‘time out,'” a statement on the indictment from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office alleges.

“He was positioned on his stomach on the bed, and a comforter was pulled over him, covering his head and entire body,” the allegations in the statement continue. “The parents then went outside to smoke cigarettes, returning to the room approximately 10 minutes later, where they discovered that Hunter was not breathing and was unresponsive.”

The baby was rushed to the hospital and spent his last weeks on life support before dying on March 3, 2018.

An autopsy revealed Hunter died from “complications of suffocation,” and that his death was a homicide.

Soon after the boy’s death, New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan told NBC 10 “the thoughtless actions of these individuals ended up costing a defenseless 4-month-old infant his life. I commend the detectives of our Homicide South Unit and Criminal Investigation Office for their commitment and dedication to finding justice for Baby Hunter.”

The couple was initially arrested for suspicion of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death. The indictment supporting the arrest was handed down by a grand jury May 16.

It was unclear Wednesday if Herring and Brochhausen had entered pleas to the charges they face.

PEOPLE could not find information about their attorneys.