Back to the '90s: ID Specials Reexamine Decade that Launched True Crime Craze

Lyle, left, and Erik Menendez sit in Beverly Hills Municipal Court where their attorneys delayed making pleas on behalf of the brothers who are suspected in the murders of their millionaire parents, Jose and Mary Louise Menendez, March 12, 1990.

This August, ID is revisiting some of the most shocking crime stories of the 1990s — a decade that catapulted the true crime genre into the cultural mainstream.

The month kicks off with People Magazine Presents: Crimes of the 90s, airing on ID weeknights at 8/7 CT beginning on Aug. 1. On the show, PEOPLE crime editors Cynthia Sanz and Alicia Dennis take viewers through each year of the 1990s, highlighting the most chilling cases that captivate people to this day.

Then, on Aug. 7, ID will revisit the case of the Menendez Brothers, whose seemingly perfect world as children of privilege growing up in Beverly Hills was shattered with the gruesome shotgun slayings of their parents.

The murders — and the resulting media frenzy — pulled back the curtain on a dysfunctional family. The brothers claimed that their father was a harsh perfectionist who physically and sexually abused them. Their mother, they claimed, was a mentally unstable alcoholic. At the time, the media narrative made a punchline out of the brothers and their implausible alibi. But the ID special — titled Menendez Brothers: Misjudged? — asks: Did the media get it wrong?

On Aug. 14, ID will examine the murders of the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, which have been shrouded in mystery and controversy after the two rap legends were gunned down within six months of each other. The special, titled Who Killed Biggie and Tupac, features interviews from some of the key players involved.

On Aug. 18, exclusively on discovery+, a four-part special titled The Diana Investigations offers a new look at the death of Princess Diana of Wales. The tragedy continues to shock the world, and the discovery+ special reexamines the many conspiracy theories and accusations that followed the crash.

Then, on Aug. 21, ID will look back at the trial of Louise Woodward, the British nanny convicted of murdering eight-month-old Matthew Eappen while working as an au pair for his parents in Massachusetts. Woodward's case has long been polarizing, and the ID special — titled The Killer Nanny — examines the question of whether Woodward was a sociopath or a victim of a miscarriage of justice.

On Aug. 28, ID will look back on the case of Mary Kay Letourneau, the former teacher and child rapist who later married the person she'd sexually abused when she was his teacher and he was a 12-year-old boy. The special delves deep into Letourneau's past, including the abuse she suffered as a child.

