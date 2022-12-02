Crime Scene Investigator on the Casey Anthony Case Breaks Down 'Contradictions' of Her Interview

Alina Burroughs knows the Casey Anthony case well.

While working as a Crime Scene Investigator in Orange County, Fla., Burroughs was the one who took the phone call that Anthony's white Pontiac Sunfire "smelled like a dead body" and needed to be searched. She performed several search warrants at the Anthony family home. And when Caylee Anthony's body was found in December 2008, Burroughs spent 11 days at the scene, meticulously gathering the little girl's remains and additional evidence.

"My job was to collect the evidence," says Burroughs. "That's what I loved about being a CSI. Evidence does not have an agenda. Everyone else has an agenda. The evidence doesn't care about your agenda. The evidence just is."

Over the next three years, Burroughs spent countless hours investigating the Anthony case -- a case she says will always stick with her. "I am here to serve the victim, which is Caylee," says Burroughs. "That was my job, and that's how I feel even to this day."

Casey Anthony.

When Burroughs watched Anthony's new interview, she says that she compared the 36-year-old's story with the settled evidence in the case — and she noticed some discrepancies.

Was Caylee's Body in the Trunk of Casey Anthony's Car?

In Anthony's interview, she alleged that her father, George Anthony, had taken Caylee from her bed while she slept. She alleged that she later saw her father holding the toddler's limp body.

"He was standing there with her," she says. "She was soaking wet. He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn't rush to call 911 and he wasn't trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold."

Anthony then alleged that George took Caylee's body away, and that she fled in her white Pontiac Sunfire and stayed at her boyfriend's house.

But when the Pontiac was found abandoned weeks later, several people said that it smelled like there had been a dead body in the vehicle — a detail that doesn't appear to reconcile with Anthony's story that her father took care of disposing the body.

"Based on the totality of the evidence, there was a deceased individual in the trunk of Casey's car," says Burroughs. "There was the smell of decomposition, and there were also hairs from Caylee that had the banding that seemed to indicate that she was dead."

Did Casey Really Believe that Caylee Was Alive During the 31 days She Was Missing?

In the interview, Anthony says that after her encounter with George, she believed that her daughter was not dead.

"During the 31 days, I genuinely believed that Caylee was still alive," she says. "My father kept telling me she was ok. I had to keep following his instructions. He told me what to do. I tried to act as normal as I could."

But Burroughs questions that assertion.

"If Casey believed that Caylee was alive, why did she borrow a shovel from the neighbors? I went to the neighbor's house personally and collected the shovel that she borrowed. What was the explanation about that?"

"The cadaver dogs had hit on a spot in the family's backyard, but the area was too full of roots to bury anything," continues Burroughs. "So no one buried the body in the backyard, but why did she borrow the shovel?"

Where Was The Duct Tape?

During trial, the prosecution asserted that duct tape was wrapped around Caylee's head. The defense said it was around the trash that Caylee was placed in. The duct tape was not deeply discussed in the interview, but Burroughs says it's an example of how the stories don't add up.

"The medical examiner says that a mandible will not be attached to the skull in a decomposing body unless something is there holding it. The Defense argued that there was no DNA on the duct tape — but there was no DNA anywhere. It had been outside in the heat, moisture, sun and elements for 6 months. It was even under water at some point.

Where Was the Emotion?

Burroughs, who now hosts the show Crime Scene Confidential on Discovery ID, says that she tried to keep emotion out of her assessment of Anthony's interview — but that she noticed that Anthony's tears tended to be for herself, not her daughter.

"The interview was all very centric to her," she says. "When emotion was shown, it was all about how she was feeling, how the loss related to her."

"What I wanted to hear were the questions that would be going through my mind if I mysteriously lost a daughter," she continues. "I'd be thinking, 'I hope my child was not scared, or alone, or in pain. I hope she wasn't struggling.' Casey talked a lot about how she felt, but why didn't she talk about how Caylee felt? That was a big red flag to me."

Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies is now streaming on Peacock.