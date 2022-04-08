'Crazy Thoughts': Inside the Text Exchange Between Matthew Coleman & Wife on Morning of Kids' Murders

Matthew Coleman is accused of killing his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter in Mexico on Aug. 9, 2021

Just hours before Matthew Coleman allegedly killed his children with a spearfishing gun in Mexico, he exchanged texts with his wife, Abby, about his "crazy thoughts."

In a 30-page application for a search warrant obtained by PEOPLE, FBI special agent Joseph P. Hamer details the text exchange between Matthew and Abby Coleman on the morning of August 9, 2021 -- the day that he allegedly killed their children: Kaleo, 2, and Roxy, 10 months.

At 3:12 a.m., Matthew allegedly sent a text to Abby in response to a previous text she had sent him.

"Hi babe, miss you too," he allegedly wrote, according to the affidavit. "Things have been rough but starting to get some clarity as well. Still confused on a lot of things though and processing through them. So many crazy thoughts going through my head right now, hard to explain."

"Yeah, funny you're getting some clarity through my grandma's old Bibles," he continued. "Wasn't there 2. Anyways, was actually still thinking of burning them in case theres a chip in them or something. Going to keep processing through everything and hope to get some answers. Hope all this craziness ends soon. Love you."

Less than two hours later, authorities allege that Matthew brought the children to a field where he stabbed them both in the chest with a spearfishing gun and hid their bodies underneath some brush. The bodies were discovered by a farmer later that morning.

Around 9:24 am, hours after the time officials think the children were killed, authorities say that Abby texted her husband.

"We are doing this together, babe," she wrote. "Praying for clarity over you and your mind this morning. Everything you've believed and known to be true is happening right now. I'm partnering with you from SB. Let's take back our city. The gateway of revival for the state of California and the nation and the world You were created to change the course of world history. Take care of my little giant slayer and the voice of heaven's dove. They sure are special."

The affidavit does not provide further context on the subject matter of the texts.

Matthew was arrested around 1 p.m. that day as he attempted to cross the border into the U.S.

According to the affidavit, two FBI special agents interviewed Abby after reading Miranda rights to her. Authorities allege that Abby "explained that she and her husband were researching QAnon, and that [Matthew] became significantly more paranoid that people around him were involved in a conspiracy."

The affidavit also details memes and screenshots between Abby and Matthew in which they discussed hand gestures being made by famous people. The FBI agent alleges that Matthew interpreted the gestures as secret signals that they were part of the "satanic elite."

Abby has not returned PEOPLE's messages for comment.