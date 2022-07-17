Craig Robinson joked "Big Time Rush to the rescue," after he was relocated to a nearby theater where the band was playing

The Office Star Craig Robinson's Comedy Club Event Evacuated Due to Active Shooter: 'It Was Wild'

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Craig Robinson attends Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation's 11th Annual 'Big Fighters, Big Cause' Charity Boxing Night presented by B. Riley Securities at The Beverly Hilton on May 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation)

Craig Robinson has been forced to cancel a set at a comedy club in North Carolina after a gunman opened fire at the venue.

On Saturday, around 9 p.m. local time, the male suspect showed off a firearm while inside the establishment, before it was "quickly evacuated," according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The alleged gunman — whose identity has not been released — then opened fire inside The Comedy Zone, authorities said.

The suspect was subsequently taken into custody, and no one was injured, according to police.

A representative for Robinson, as well as one for The Comedy Zone, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Robinson, 50, later detailed the "active shooter" situation in a video posted on his Instagram page Saturday night.

"I'm safe. I'm cool. It was wild," The Office star said. "I was in the green room and they're like, 'Everybody get out.' It was a moment for sure."

Robinson explained that he was told by police to relocate to a nearby theater while authorities handled the situation.

The theater that he was sent to was the Metro Credit Union Amphitheater, where Big Time Rush — composed of members Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson and Carlos PenaVega — was performing a concert.