Dad Recalls Frantically Trying to Reach Cowgirl Who Was Allegedly Raped, Killed by Rodeo Friend

Bryce Dickey will be tried for murder in connection with the death of Nevada cowgirl Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky, PEOPLE confirms.

The 18-year-old friend of the 16-year-old girl learned Wednesday he would stand trial for allegedly strangling Ujlaky to death. Ujlaky’s body was found in a remote part of the desert on March 11.

Court officials confirm to PEOPLE that, after two days of preliminary hearings inside an Elko County Justice Court, including sworn testimony from Ujlaky’s father, Judge Mason Simons determined there was sufficient evidence for the prosecution of Dickey to proceed.

Charged with open murder with the use of a deadly weapon, or in the alternative, felony murder during sexual assault or attempted sexual assault with the use of a deadly weapon, Dickey has yet to enter his plea. He will be asked to do so during his arraignment, which has not been scheduled yet.

Dickey, who mourned his friend’s death on social media, was arrested on March 20.

A skilled rider who hoped to one day become Rodeo Queen on the local circuit, Ujlaky vanished on March 8, and authorities allege Dickey sexually assaulted her before strangling and stabbing her.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports that prosecutors presented hours of police interview footage during the two-day hearing, which commenced Tuesday. Family and friends also took to the stand, according to the paper.

A number of officials involved with the case also testified.

A shackled Dickey was in court for every minute.

Bryce Dickey

Ujlaky’s father, James Ujlaky, spoke from the stand about the last time he saw his daughter when she accompanied him to a band rehearsal. He said she left early with Dickey, and hours later, he couldn’t get a hold of her.

“I was repeatedly calling her all the way home and I sent a text, ‘Why aren’t you answering my calls?'” Ujlaky testified, noting the phone would ring once before going to voicemail. “It had never done that before.”

Ujlaky told the court he’d met Dickey a few times before, but hadn’t really talked to him. He affirmed Dickey was not his daughter’s boyfriend. The victim’s friend, Cheyenne Fry, confirmed the two were not a couple.

“She called him her ‘big brother,'” Fry said. “She didn’t like him like that.”

Fry also recounted speaking to Dickey the day Ujlaky went missing, the paper reported.

“Bryce called me and said Britney got into a dark Ford pickup truck, something was wrong, and that I needed to call her,” Fry said, as she fought off tears. “I continuously tried to call her.”

Dr. Julie Schrader, assistant medical examiner at the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, revealed Ujlaky died from a stab wound to the neck and strangulation by homicide. According to the paper’s report, Monica Siewertsen of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Science Division said that a condom found at the scene of the crime was tested for DNA, and that genetic material from both the defendant and the victim was recovered.

Prosecutors said in court that a pair of boots that had red-brown stains was recovered from Dickey’s residence, along with a folding knife that had been shoved inside one of the boots. A sweatshirt with red-brown stains was also discovered in a toolbox in a pickup truck.

Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram has said he might seek the death penalty in this case, according to the Elko Daily Free Press.

Dickey’s attorney could not be reached for comment Thursday.

A start date for Dickey’s trial has not been set.