Cover-Up Episode 5: Swept Under the Rug

On July 18, 1969, Sen. Ted Kennedy’s car crashed off a small bridge on the tiny Massachusetts island of Chappaquiddick and plunged into the dark waters below, killing 28-year-old passenger and political aide Mary Jo Kopechne. Now the tragic car accident is the subject of Cover-Up, a weekly podcast series from People, exploring the unanswered questions surrounding that fateful night.

The enduring mystery stems in part from the fact that no autopsy was ever performed on Mary Jo’s body.

Her body was flown off the island on Sunday, July 20, after a Martha’s Vineyard associate medical examiner ruled that she’d drowned and said an autopsy was unnecessary.

But many remained skeptical — and some argued that she could possibly have been saved if Ted hadn’t waited 10 hours to notify the police.

The district attorney (pictured above) later sought to have Mary Jo’s body exhumed for an autopsy, a request that was opposed by Ted’s camp and initially by Kopechne’s parents, who didn’t understand that an autopsy would answer when and exactly how she died. Mary Jo’s cousin, Georgetta Potoski, says Mary Jo’s parents later regretted their opposition as “the biggest mistake they ever made.”

To this day, Cyril Wecht, a famous forensic pathologist who consulted on Mary Jo’s case, is shocked that there was no autopsy.

“I frankly was just amazed and extremely puzzled that no autopsy had been done. … The case was botched by virtue of the fact that an autopsy was not done,” he says.

An inquest to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mary Jo’s death began in January 1970, six months after the accident. It was the only time that the people who attended a reunion party with Ted and Mary Jo on the night of her death would be compelled to testify. And it is the only official record that exists of what happened that night.

John Farrar, the diver who pulled Mary Jo’s body out of the car, said she was found in “a conscious position,” which Wecht says indicates that she did not drown immediately and was struggling for her final breaths.

When Farrar later testified to this on the witness stand, he recalls that the judge, James Boyle, told the court recorder to rip up that part of Farrar’s statement.

“I was cut off in the inquest because Boyle did not want to hear anything from me about the fact that she breathed,” Farrar says. “Even though I had absolute proof that she breathed underwater, he didn’t want to hear it.”

Rosemary Keogh, one of the five women who attended the reunion party that night, told the Boston Globe five years later: “As far as I’m concerned, there’s only person who really knows what happened from the beginning of the incident to the end and that’s Ted Kennedy.”

It was LesLeland, a 29-year-old pharmacist and the grand jury foreman of Dukes County, who made the last official attempt to find out what really happened the night Mary Jo Kopechne died.

On March 17, 1970, he wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the Superior Court asking for permission to reconvene the grand jury in a special session. “There had been a whitewash, a cover-up, and things had been swept under the rug,” he wrote at the time.

The grand jury had a right to investigate any matter it wanted to and question anyone it wished.

But Leland says he received calls and letters threatening him not to go through with it. In the end, the grand jury was not allowed to question any witnesses who were at the party. And they were rendered powerless.

Nearly 50 years later, Leland is still angry about that.

“I had this bond, although I never met Mary Jo, but she was the same age that I was and I felt bad that no one ever talks about the victim in this whole thing,” he says now. “Everybody was watching out for Ted Kennedy’s political career and that’s what it was all about. … And ‘the hell with Mary Jo Kopechne. She’s dead.’ That was it. I felt bad about that. Nobody cared about her, what really happened to her.”

For more on the Chappaquiddick scandal, subscribe now to Cover-Up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play or wherever podcasts are available.