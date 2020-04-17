Cousin of Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Kills Armed Home Invader in Self-Defense

Image zoom David Fisher/Shutterstock

When two men in face masks forced their way into his Illinois home earlier this month, the cousin of Sebastian Maniscalco — who shares the same name with the famous comedian — fought back, killing one of the intruders before dragging the other outside for a painful pummeling.

All of the action was captured on Maniscalco’s doorbell camera.

Police in Arlington Heights released the footage to the Daily Herald.

Maniscalco will not face criminal charges, as investigators have concurred the actions he took were in self-defense.

According to police, Maniscalco shot and killed Larry Brodacz, 58, after Brodacz and an accomplice, Bradley Finnan, 39, forced their way into Maniscalco’s residence.

The two men can be seen in the doorbell camera footage knocking on Maniscalco’s front door. In the audio, you can hear the door open, and in an instant, the two men rush inside.

Police allege the two men planned to rob Maniscalco at gunpoint, believing there was $200,000 in cash stashed inside the home.

Investigators go on to allege Finnan told them he worked with Brodacz at a car dealership, but that the two men did not know the family.

In the video, Maniscalco can be seen grappling with Finnan as the two men stumble out the front door and into the driveway. Maniscalco can be heard in the footage calling for help as he delivers a barrage of punches to Finnan, who is allegedly seen in the video breaking free and fleeing on foot.

Maniscalco ran back inside, where Brodacz had already allegedly broken down a bedroom door to get to Maniscalco’s wife and two children.

According to prosecutors, Maniscalco retrieved his own gun, and confronted Brodacz, who was allegedly pointing his gun at Maniscalco’s family.

Maniscalco fired, striking Brodacz in the abdomen.

Police eventually caught up with Finnan, a Tennessee native, who has since been charged with two counts of home invasion and another count of felony murder.

Last week, in a public Facebook post, Maniscalco thanked the local authorities as well as his famous cousin’s fans, who have reached out to him with words of support.

“There are no words to be found to appropriately define the ongoing aftermath of this event for our family,” Maniscalco wrote. “We are doing our best and praying each following day will bring better than the last. With all of this distress, our family has been blessed with the most incredible outpour of concern for our family.”

“This not only touches our souls, it places hope in our hearts,” he continued. “HOPE that we will heal from this event, HOPE that we will one day feel safe again, HOPE that the images and sounds that currently hold us hostage on replay in our minds will begin to fade.”

Finnan has yet to enter pleas to the three charges against him, and information on his attorney — if he has one — was unavailable on Friday.