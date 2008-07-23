Courtney Love Slapped With $1 Million Lawsuit

Rabblerousing rocker Courtney Love is being sued for $1 million by a business management and accounting firm that claims she never paid them its share of profits from the sale of Nirvana’s publishing catalog.

Love’s late husband Kurt Cobain, who committed suicide in 1994, was Nirvana’s lead singer.

A five-page lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court Tuesday by the L.A.-based London & Co. claims Love sold a portion of Cobain’s share of Nirvana’s publishing catalog for $19.5 million, the Associated Press reports.

London & Co. alleges Love, 44, broke a verbal contract to share five percent of any of her earnings or those from her company, The End of Music, and that its share from the sale would have been $975,000.

Reps for Love did not respond to AP’s requests for comment.

