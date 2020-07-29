The boy, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, was taken into custody Sunday

Courthouse Guard Is Fatally Shot in Houston Apartment — and 12-Year-Old Arrested in Murder

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a courthouse security guard.

The child, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, was taken into custody Sunday in the July 25 killing of 50-year-old Sharon Hawkins, who worked as a security guard at the Downtown Courthouse Complex.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was referred to Harris County Juvenile Probation authorities.

Hawkins, a mother of three, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the floor of her Houston apartment on Saturday afternoon about 4:40 p.m.

She died at the scene.

“What put it in a 12-year-old boy’s head to walk up to somebody and just kill them in the house?” Hawkins’ sister-in-law, Kenisha Hawkins told KRIV-TV.

Image zoom Sharon Hawkins Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Facebook

Police said the boy was initially a witness and told detectives he saw a suspect, dressed in all black, leaving the scene.

“Further investigation developed information that conflicted with witness statements,” according to a Houston Police Department press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Police said they did not find any signs of forced entry.

“The male juvenile witness was identified as the suspect in this case and he was taken into custody without further incident,” the release states.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The motive behind the murder is unclear.