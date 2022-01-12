The two former LAPD officers, Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell, had filed a petition that challenged their termination

Court Upholds Firing of 2 Calif. Police Officers Accused of Ignoring Robbery to Play Pokémon Go

In a 32-page decision filed on Friday, a California appeals court upheld the firing of two Los Angeles police officers accused of ignoring a robbery to play the smartphone game Pokémon Go.

According to the decision, the two former police officers, Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell, who were fired in 2017 for the incident had filed a petition that challenged their termination.

The two were found guilty on multiple counts of misconduct by the Board of Rights who used evidence from a digital in-car video system.

Lozano and Mitchell argued the city broke the law when it used the digital in-car video system as evidence. The two also claim they were denied protections under the Public Safety Officers Procedural Bill of Rights Act.

"A board of rights found petitioners guilty on multiple counts of misconduct, based in part on a digital in-car video system (DICVS) recording that captured petitioners willfully abdicating their duty to assist a commanding officer's response to a robbery in progress and playing a Pokémon mobile phone game while on duty," a passage from the decision read.

It continued, "Petitioners contend the city proceeded in a manner contrary to the law by using the DICVS recording in their disciplinary proceeding and by denying them the protections of the Public Safety Officers Procedural Bill of Rights Act. The trial court denied their petition. We affirm."

The augmented reality smartphone game became an instant phenomenon after its launch in 2016.