'Brutality': Atlanta College Students Whose Violent Arrest Was Captured on Viral Video Speak Out

Lawyers for the couple plan to file a civil lawsuit against the Atlanta police

The two college students who were violently arrested by six Atlanta police officers who used stun guns and pulled them from their car opened up to Good Morning America about the incident.

Speaking to GMA's George Stephanopoulos in a segment that aired Wednesday morning, 22-year-old Morehouse College student Messiah Young described the scene Saturday night as "just utter chaos."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Young's girlfriend, Spelman College senior Taniyah Pilgrim, 20, told Stephanopoulos she feared for their lives.

"I actually thought both me and Messiah were going to die," Pilgrim said. "Like, the way everything happened so fast ... there was no telling what could happen in the next moment, because from ten seconds before to the time it was going on, like, who could have predicted any of this?"

Body cam footage of their arrests shows a swarm of officers surrounding the vehicle and using batons to smash the car's windows out. The officers used tasers on the couple, who were forcefully removed from the vehicle, and placed in plastic handcuffs.

The footage went viral after being shared widely on social media.

Messiah's arm was broken while he was being taken into custody.

On Tuesday, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced arrest warrants had been issued for Lonnie Hood, Roland Claud, Mark Gardner, Armond Jones, Willie Sauls and Ivory Streeter for their roles in the couple's arrests.

Image zoom College students Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young at a press conference following their arrests John Bazemore/AP/Shutterstock

Hood has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple battery. Gardner faces one count of aggravated assault, while Streeter is charged with aggravated assault and pointing or aiming a gun at another. Claud is charged with one count of criminal damage for allegedly breaking the window of the vehicle. Sauls is charged with single counts of aggravated assault and criminal damage. Jones is charged with aggravated assault and pointing or aiming a gun at another.

Two of the six officers — Streeter and Gardener — were terminated from their post after officials reviewed footage of the incident, according to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. The four other officers have been placed on desk duty.

It was unclear if any of the six officers had entered pleas or had attorneys

"Use of excessive force is never acceptable," Bottoms said during a Sunday press conference with Police Chief Erika Shields, who noted that videos of the incident were "really shocking to watch."

The couple said the incident occurred as they were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic caused by protests over the killing of George Floyd. Young told GMA he spotted a friend, and the two began chatting. Within seconds, police were allegedly tackling Young's friend, he said.

RELATED: Mother of George Floyd's Daughter Speaks Out After His Death

He alleges he and Pilgrim were targeted "because when they tackled him we were there basically like we saw what happened like we were there. We saw everything. We were so in shock so like who knew it was going to happen. We had no clue."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Lawyers for the couple told Stephanopoulos a civil lawsuit would be filed shortly.

Young said widespread change in policing tactics needs to happen now.

"At this point, this just needs to cease," he said. "All of the brutality in every department throughout the country, it just needs to end."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: