Couple with Plans to Marry and Young Mom Are Killed in 'Targeted' Attack: Police

Authorities in New York are investigating a triple-slaying on Long Island that claimed the lives of an engaged couple and a young mother, PEOPLE confirms.

Detectives believe that Georgia woman Nyasia Knox, 20, was visiting friends Richard Castano, 31, and Diamond Schick, 24, when all three were killed. Police found the victims shot to death in the couple's Farmingville home on Friday.

Knox's 9-month old daughter was found safe in a bedroom of the home.

Two dogs were also found safe inside the residence, a source tells PEOPLE.

In a statement, Suffolk County police said that "detectives are investigating this as a targeted incident."

Police believe two gunmen took part in the killings.

A concerned relative called 911 to request a welfare check Friday morning, and officers arrived to find the door had been kicked in.

Soon after, they found the three bodies.

Anayah Nesbitt spoke to the New York Daily News, and said she was friends with Castano and Schick, who were planning to wed in the coming months.

Patricia Falconi, Knox's mother, told the Daily News she wants the killers caught and sent away for life.

"They should never see daylight again," Falconi said, adding that her daughter was due to return home from Georgia this week.

"She loved her daughter and loved being a mother," Falconi added. "She was a great kid, never in trouble. She was good!"