College-Bound Couple Killed in Fiery Crash Allegedly Caused by Drunk U.S. Soldier in Alaska

A young couple set to start college in the fall were killed in a blazing car crash allegedly caused by an intoxicated military man.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, 18-year-old Amelia Nowak and 20-year-old Derek Duerr were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a pickup truck — allegedly driven by 23-year-old U.S. soldier Matthew Davis — collided with multiple vehicles in three separate crashes on the Anchorage, Alaska roadways, just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Davis allegedly left the scene of the first two crashes.

After the third collision, he was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

However, police say it was the second crash allegedly caused by Davis that morning that killed Nowak and Duerr.

The couple was stopped at an intersection when the pickup truck driven by Davis smashed into their vehicle, according to police.

Police say the impact sent their car careening into a tree, causing it to immediately catch fire.

Citing charges filed by Assistant District Attorney David Buettner, the Anchorage Daily News reports a witness said Davis appeared to be driving 80 to 90 miles per hour before slamming into the couple's vehicle.

Duerr and Nowak died before firefighters could rescue them.

Court records indicate Davis has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence.

Davis – who is reportedly a soldier at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage — told police he consumed 10 to 15 alcoholic drinks at numerous bars leading up to the deadly crash.

The Daily News reports Davis' blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit of .08 percent.

He also reportedly told police he did not remember driving prior to the collisions.

During Davis' initial court appearance, family members of the couple said both were headed to college in the fall on basketball scholarships.

"Those two, they loved each other, those two people in that car," Nowak's mother said, per the outlet. "You have robbed me of my grandchildren. You have robbed me and the world."

A judge set Davis' bail at $80,000.

While Davis was appointed a public defender, attorney information was not immediately available, and it was unclear Friday if he entered a plea to the charges.

PEOPLE's request for comment from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson went unanswered.