Couple Delivering Instacart Groceries Says Their Car Was Shot at After Driving to Wrong Address

A Florida couple says their car was shot at after they went to the wrong address while delivering groceries for Instacart.

Waldes Thomas told NBC South Florida this week that he was delivering for the grocery service with his girlfriend Diamond D'arville in the car when they accidentally stumbled onto the wrong address while unable to find the intended customer's home.

Detailing that they were on a call with the customer who ordered from Instacart, D'arville said he and his girlfriend were about to drive away from the wrong property when they saw a flashlight shining in their vehicle.

"He's like, 'Who are you?' and we're saying we're with Instacart," D'arville told the outlet, then detailing, "The guy gets in his truck and reverses, and he pulls up behind us."

D'arville told NBC South Florida that the man then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot their car several times. "We were there for Instacart, we were trying to tell him, and he went about it the wrong way — instead of just calling police, saying I have trespassers on my lawn, he decided to shoot," Thomas told the outlet.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police tape. Getty

The Davie Police Department confirmed to NBC South Florida that a gun went off at a home. They did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"We can confirm that a discharge of a firearm occurred at a residence at the 6500 block of SW 178th Ave in Southwest Ranches on the 15th. There were no reported injuries," authorities said.

D'arville told the outlet that he and his girlfriend wanted to press charges, but a detective told them they could not. "He said since they didn't break any laws or do anything unlawful, they couldn't do anything because we were on their property," D'arville said.

"It's just not right — even if you have a gun, I understand you're trying to protect your family, but you don't come outside shooting," he added. "We're telling you what we're here, we're trying to leave and you're blocking us in, it could've just been on our way and they made it bigger than what it was."

RELATED VIDEO: Suspect Arrested in Shooting of Girl, 6, and Her Parents After Basketball Rolled into Yard

The alleged shooter told investigators he was worried about his children, CBS News reported, citing an incident report obtained.

The assailant, CBS News said, told authorities he wanted to disable Thomas' vehicle so that it was no longer a danger.

In a statement given to NBC South Florida, Instacart said, "The safety of the entire Instacart community is incredibly important to us, and we take immediate action when we receive reports of violence or threats of violence made against any member of the Instacart community."

"We have reached out to the shopper and will cooperate with law enforcement on any ongoing investigation," the company added.

Instacart did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.