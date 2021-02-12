Aremo and Anna Akinloba, 44 and 46 years old, are facing charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child

Couple Charged in Death of Malnourished Daughter, 7, Who Was Not Given Medical Treatment for Years: Police

A Jacksonville couple have been arrested in connection with the 2018 death of their 7-year-old daughter.

Aremo and Anna Akinloba, 44 and 46 years old, are facing charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and are each being held on a $150,000 bail, according to court documents obtained by The Florida Times-Union.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service issued a warrant for the couple's arrest after an investigation found that for five years, they allegedly fed their daughter, Omera, a diet of only french fries and did not provide her with any medical care, leading to a "rash all over her body," the Times-Union reports.

The warrant also alleges that Omera was never diagnosed by a doctor for her rash and that the couple stopped vaccinating her when she was 2 years old. Investigators said Omera also suffered from malnutrition, according to WJXT.

Attorneys for the couple could not be immediately identified to provide comment on their behalf. It is not clear if they have entered a plea at this time.

Omera died of sepsis on April 12, 2018, according to a report from the Florida Department of Children and Family Services, obtained by PEOPLE.

Around 5 a.m. on April 12, Omera became unresponsive after being sick for several days, according to the DCF report.

Her parents drove her to the hospital at Naval Air Station-Jacksonville. They did not call 911 because they felt they could get her there faster, the report says.

Omera was pronounced dead at 7:34 a.m., "despite lifesaving efforts by the staff," the DCF report reads.

DCF said that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office did conduct a death investigation, but found "no evidence to suggest abuse or neglect in the home."

The hospital's child protection team reviewed Omera's medical files and concluded that there was medical and nutritional neglect, according to DCF. However, after further investigation from DCF, the abuse case was closed with "no indicators of death and not substantiated indicators of medical neglect."