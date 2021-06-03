Detectives are eyeing Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson for a May 17 murder in Memphis

Couple Arrested After Fleeing Cops Last Month Is Now Accused of Killing People in 3 States

A couple already facing criminal charges stemming from four murders in South Carolina and Missouri are now suspects in a killing that happened in Tennessee, according to reports.

Tyler Terry, 26, and Adrienne Simpson, 34, have already been charged with two counts of murder in South Carolina and two in Missouri. South Carolina authorities told The Herald of Rock Hill that Memphis investigators are now also viewing the pair as possible suspects in a fatal May 17 shooting.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said to the paper that Terry and Simpson "both are suspects in a homicide in Memphis" that happened last month.

The May 17 killing — of an unidentified man, found shot to death in the middle of a Memphis road — happened shortly before 2 a.m.

Memphis Police have not formally named the two as persons of interest in the May 17 murder, and PEOPLE was unable to independently verify Dorsey's claims to The Herald.

Police had previously alleged that Terry embarked on a crime spree on May 2, when investigators allege he killed 35-year-old Thomas Hardin in York, S.C. Detectives believe Terry was also behind two other shootings in that area, which were reported on the same day.

According to investigators, Simpson drove the car during the commission of those crimes.

Cops say the couple traveled from South Carolina to the St. Louis, Mo., region, where it is alleged they stole a truck's license plate and screwed it onto their vehicle on the evening of May 15.

That same night, at around 10:50 p.m., it is alleged that the couple shot husband and wife Stanley, 74, and Barbara Goodkin, 70, in University City, Mo. Barbara died from a gunshot wound to the head, while Stanley survived a shot to the chest.

Police say Stanley's cell phone stopped the bullet from killing him.

An hour later, the couple allegedly shot Dr. Sergei Zacharev, 58, in Brentwood, Mo., while he waited for an Uber. After buying drugs in St. Louis, the couple allegedly drove back to South Carolina, where police tried to stop them in Chester.

On May 19, the body of Simpson's husband, Eugene, was found along the side of a Great Falls, S.C., road. Police believe the couple killed the 33-year-old man, who had been missing since May 2.

Simpson has been in custody since May 17, while Terry was apprehended May 24.

Both are charged with four counts of murder, along with numerous assault, robbery and weapons charges.

In addition, Terry faces 11 counts of attempted murder, while Simpson also faces accessory to murder charges.