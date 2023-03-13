Minn. Couple and Adult Son Found Fatally Shot a Day After Suspect Was Also Found Dead

Authorities discovered the bodies of the three family members in their home on March 5

By Steve Helling
Published on March 13, 2023 04:42 PM
Darrell and Denise Mattson, Kirk Mattson
Photo: GoFundMe (2)

A deadly shooting has claimed the lives of three Minnesota family members — and the suspect in the shooting has also been found dead.

On March 5, authorities responded to a wellness check on the Mattson family in Fish Lake Township, Minn. When they arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of Darrell, 73, and Denise Mattson, 68, along with their 47-year-old son, Kirk. All three had been dead for at least one day.

Authorities had discovered another body at a different location on the previous day. They now believe that person is the suspect in the murders of the Mattsons. The suspect's name and cause of death have not been released.

Authorities have not disclosed the motive in the attack, but they believe that the killings were not random. It's unclear if police are looking at any other suspects in the murders.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is working with the Chisago County Sheriff's Office to investigate the violence.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The murders have unsettled the quiet, rural community, located about an hour north of St. Paul.

"They had a beautiful garden, they loved to share fruits, vegetables with us. They were just real nice people," neighbor Chris Koecher tells CBS News. "It's nerve-racking, uneasy. It's such a quiet community, stuff like this doesn't happen up here."

A GoFundMe page has been established to raise money for funeral expenses. The couple leaves behind two surviving adult children, Kent and Kami.

"Their world as they knew it had come crashing down," family friend Stephanie Lang writes on the GoFundMe. "Kent, Kami and their families are in a state of shock and trying to navigate through this thing call 'grief.'"

In a statement, the Chisago County Sheriff's Office expressed their "sincere condolences to the Mattson family and all those affected by this recent tragedy," and vowed that they would solve the crime.

"We recognize the need for answers and calls for justice when an incident like this occurs within our community," the Sheriff wrote. "We appreciate everyone's patience as we continue to investigate and the members of this Office will continue to work diligently towards finding those answers you seek."

Related Articles
Amber-Leah Valentine and Jon Imes, Ariz. Parents Hid Dead Body of 16-Year-Old Son After Claiming He Ran Away: Police
Arizona Parents Hid Dead Body of 16-Year-Old Son After Claiming He Ran Away: Police
Kellie and Anthony Ventricelli
N.J. Man Fatally Shoots Wife, 15-Year-Old Son Before Turning Gun on Himself
Florida Murder-Sucide
3 Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide After Grandmother Discovers Grandson in Florida Home
Chisago County Sheriff’s Office K9 Kyro
Minn. Police Dog Dead After Devastating Fire at Partner's House
Megan Frix
Ga. Father Murdered Adult Daughter with Special Needs Before Killing Himself
Gary Levin
Lyft Driver Who Went Missing in Florida Has Been Found Dead, Daughter Says
Saraiah Acosta
Recent High School Graduate Described as 'Life of the Party' Is Allegedly Killed by Man She Dated
Ohio Mom and Son Found Dead in Their Home by a Neighbor More Than a Year After They Died
Ohio Mom and Son Found Dead in Their Home by a Neighbor More Than a Year and a Half After They Died
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Chiu/AP/Shutterstock (13732338b) Police tape is placed near the scene of a shooting, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Multiple people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and officials say a suspect is in custody Northern California Fatal Shooting, Half Moon Bay, United States - 23 Jan 2023
Children Were Present at Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting, Witnessed Massacre: 'Unspeakable'
HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: A San Mateo County sheriff deputy checks in FBI agents as they arrive at the scene of a shooting on January 23, 2023 in Half Moon Bay, California. Seven people were killed at two separate farm locations that were only a few miles apart in Half Moon Bay on Monday afternoon. The suspect, Chunli Zhao, was taken into custody a few hours later without incident. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Suspect in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting Allegedly 'Targeted' Victims: 'Workplace Violence'
The Body of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby was discovered on a logging road in Isle of Wight County on January 13, 2023
Va. Parents Searching for Missing Daughter Find Her Body on Wooded Path, and Man Is Charged
Tayanna Manuel
'Sweet, Giving' Teen Is Found Dead by Dumpster in Suspected Homicide, and Family Pleads for Answers
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Utah Family of 8, Including 5 Children, Found Shot Dead in Their Home: A 'Senseless Tragedy'
Jontae Haywood
Florida Teen Found Dead in Apparent Homicide Hours After He Was Reported Missing
Top Row, L-R: Salvador Debudey Jr., Mervin Harmon, Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez Bottom Row, L-R: Juan Serrano, Paul Alexander Yaw, Lorenzo Lopez
Accused Stockton Serial Killer Charged with 4 More Murders, Bringing Total to 7
Receia Kollie for main/tout? GFM here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funding-for-receia-kollies-burial?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined
Minn. Mom Urged Son to Get Help, 'Turn His Life Around.' Now He's Accused of Murdering Her