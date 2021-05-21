Tyler Terry was last seen in Lancaster, S.C., on Thursday, and is considered armed and dangerous

Couple Accused of Violent S.C. Crime Spree May Have Also Traveled to St. Louis, Killed 2 Strangers

A search is underway in South Carolina for the man allegedly behind a weeks-long, multi-state crime spree that's left four dead and another seriously injured, PEOPLE confirms.

Tyler Terry, 26, is wanted for killings in South Carolina and Missouri, according to authorities in both states.

Terry was last seen in Lancaster, S.C., on Thursday, according to the Chester County Sheriff's Office.

Adrienne Simpson, 34, whom authorities allege is Terry's girlfriend, has been in police custody since Monday night, when officers in Chester, S.C., tried stopping the couple's vehicle, sparking a high-speed chase through several towns.

Before the couple's car crashed in Richburg, S.C., police allege several bullets were fired from it, striking at least two pursuing patrol cars.

When the vehicle wrecked, Terry fled on foot, disappearing into a nearby woods. Simpson was handcuffed, and Terry remains at large. Police say he is armed and extremely dangerous.

Terry's crime spree began May 2, when he allegedly killed 35-year-old Thomas Hardin in York, S.C.

Police believe Terry was also behind two other shootings in that area, which were reported on the same day.

According to investigators, Simpson drove the car during the commission of those crimes.

It's believed the couple then traveled to the St. Louis, Mo., region, where police allege they stole a truck's license plate and screwed it onto their vehicle on the evening of May 15.

That same night, at around 10:50 p.m., it is alleged that the couple shot Stanley, 74, and Barbara Goodkin, 70, in University City, Mo.

Barbara died from a gunshot wound to the head, while Stanley survived a shot to the chest. Police say his cell phone stopped the bullet from killing him.

An hour later, the couple allegedly shot Dr. Sergei Zacharev, 58, in Brentwood, Mo., while he waited for an Uber.

After buying drugs in St. Louis, the couple drove back to South Carolina, according to detectives, where police tried to stop them in Chester.

On May 19, the body of Simpson's husband, Eugene, was found along the side of a Great Falls, S.C., road. The 33-year-old man had been missing since May 2, and police are trying to determine if Terry or his wife were involved.

Police have yet to say how Eugene Simpson was killed.

WSOC-TV reports that, years ago, Adrienne Simpson was Terry's babysitter.

Simpson has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights. Additional charges are likely, according to police.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Terry's capture.

Terry was last seen wearing a blue button-up Burns Auto shirt with the name "David" on it. He was also wearing black pants and brown or camouflage Crocs.