Couple Accused of Injecting Childhood Friend With Meth and Filming Her As She Died

After more than two years of investigation, authorities in Oklahoma have filed formal murder charges in the death of a 41-year-old woman whose last moments were captured on videotape.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of the affidavit against Brian and Allie Anderson, who are alleged to have injected 41-year-old Melissa Vermillion with a fatal dose of methamphetamine.

According to the affidavit, Vermillion’s death was allegedly filmed by the couple. Investigators who’ve reviewed the footage allege Vermillion cried out for help numerous times, but was ignored.

Allie, 42, and Brian, 50, did not call 911 to report the overdose until an hour after Vermillion was dead, it is alleged in the affidavit.

The couple have both been charged with one count of murder.

Delaware County Sheriff Harlan Moore spoke to KOTV and said Allie Anderson had told police she and Vermillion had been friends since the age of 8.

According to Moore, police recovered “a video camera that was used” the night of October 21, 2017, “in the videotaping of this lady’s death.”

Moore said that “the video didn’t show anything. All it showed was the victim. Didn’t show anything else.”

Moore also said investigators had their suspicions about the couple in the years since Vermillion’s death, but could not confirm them. Then, a confidential informant came forward months ago with invaluable information.

According to the affidavit, authorities suspect the Andersons likely wanted Vermillion dead so that she couldn’t testify against them in a drug trafficking case.

Neither suspect has entered a plea yet. PEOPLE was unable to determine if Brian or Allie Anderson have retained lawyers who could speak on their behalf. They are both currently being held without bail.