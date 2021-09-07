Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Constand said she would be open to testifying at a third criminal trial

Cosby Survivor Andrea Constand Says Speaking Out Was 'Worth It' as She Releases New Memoir

Bill Cosby survivor Andrea Constand has no regrets.

Speaking to The New York Times, Constand opened up about the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision in late June to release Cosby from prison after overturning the disgraced comedian's sexual assault conviction, saying she would consider enduring a third criminal trial if asked by prosecutors; a first trial in 2017 was declared a mistrial.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Yeah, I would do it all over again," Constand, 48, said. "If it was to do the right thing. I would do anything, as long as it was for the right reason."

Constand, who released a memoir, The Moment: Standing up to Bill Cosby, Speaking up for Women, on Tuesday, said she amended the book to reflect her disappointment with Cosby's release.

As she watched media coverage of the decision, she caught footage of 84-year-old Cosby leaving prison.

"I had a lump in my throat," Constand told the Times. "I really felt they were setting a predator loose and that made me sick."

Constand was among the first to accuse Cosby of sexual assault.

Constand had only known Cosby for two years when, in 2004, he drugged and then sexually assaulted her in his mansion in Elkins Park, Penn.

At the time, she was an administrator with the Temple University women's basketball team and considered Cosby a mentor.

She first notified authorities of the assault in 2005.

It was Constand's testimony during Cosby's 2018 trial that convinced jurors to convict the comedian on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Five other women also testified at the trial, making similar allegations against Cosby — allegations his defense team denied.

More than 60 women have come forward with claims of misconduct against Cosby, who was sentenced to serve three to 10 years in prison.

The high court cited "a procedural issue" in its decision to vacate Cosby's conviction, claiming prosecutors had violated the defendant's due process rights after he was promised years before that he'd never face trial.

In its decision, the court barred anyone from prosecuting Cosby again on the allegations, a decision prosecutors have appealed.

Cosby ended up serving nearly three years.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

ABC News reports that two lower courts refused to overturn Cosby's conviction before the state Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.

Constand also spoke to Today in an exclusive TV interview, saying she felt vindicated by the verdict, knowing the jury believed her testimony.

"I have come way too far to go back to that place to wonder whether it's all worth it, or to have regrets," Constand told Today. "It was worth it. It was worth it. All the pain, all the heartache, all the reputational damage, not only for me, but my family. But it was worth it. Because I didn't feel alone. I had a whole community, a whole army of women and other survivors, strangers, family, friends, who were right there with me."

In her new memoir, The Moment, Constand delves deeper into the emotional and spiritual journey to recovery following her sexual assault, and explains how sharing her story publicly helped her heal. A portion of book sales will go toward Constand's foundation, Hope Healing and Transformation, which aims to empower survivors of sexual assault.