Pro Skateboarder Cory Kennedy Gets 4 in Years for DUI Crash That Killed His Friend, a Dad of 2

A popular pro skateboarder has been sentenced to four years in prison in connection with a fatal DUI crash that killed his friend, according to multiple reports.

The incident happened at 10:05 p.m. on August 30, 2017, when Cory Kennedy was driving his mother’s Audi Quattro wagon around Vashon Island in Washington state, about 17 miles south of downtown Seattle.

Kennedy, 27, lost control of the vehicle, which smashed into two trees, killing one of his passengers and injuring another.

When police arrived on the scene, they found empty beer cans inside the vehicle, according to multiple news outlets, including Seattle’s Q13 FOX. Kennedy was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. Police drew his blood and found that he had consumed marijuana and was driving with a .11 blood alcohol content. The legal limit in Washington is .08.

According to the police report, Kennedy admitted he’d been speeding.

The crash instantly killed Preston ‘P-Stone’ Maigetter, a married 45-year-old with two children. Maigetter was a skateboarding videographer, who made videos of skateboarders for social media. He also worked for Thrasher magazine, which covers skateboarding. He and Kennedy had been friends for several years before the crash.

Another friend received a fractured foot in the crash. Kennedy was uninjured.

Kennedy, who has appeared in the films Pretty Sweet and Beware of Sasquatch, was arrested at the scene and booked into King County Jail.

He was convicted of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault on Friday. He will serve 48 months in prison. Upon his release, he will serve 369 days of home monitoring.

During the sentencing, a prosecutor acknowledged that Kennedy did not act with malicious intent, but that his actions that night were inexcusable.

“Mr. Kennedy might be a talented athlete and a good person, but on Aug. 30, 2017, he was selfish and irresponsible,” King County deputy prosecuting attorney Amy Freedheim said in court, according to Seattle’s KIRO-TV.

According to the station, Kennedy was contrite and apologetic for his actions. “This will forever be the biggest mistake of my life,” he told the court.

PEOPLE confirms that Kennedy had a history of traffic infractions, receiving multiple speeding tickets in the years leading up to the crash.