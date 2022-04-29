Video shows Carl the Rooster was killed within 15 minutes of being taken early Sunday morning

Beloved Rooster 'Brought a Lot of Joy' to Miss. Town. Now, Corrections Officer Is Accused of Killing Him

Thanks to the efforts of a group of brokenhearted citizens, a 35-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing a cherished member of the Ocean Springs, Miss., community: Carl the Rooster.

"Carl was a local icon," Ocean Springs resident Ron Kleber tells PEOPLE. "He was a friendly, neighborhood rooster. All the children loved him and everybody wanted pictures with him."

Carl the Rooster was a regular at Twisted Anchor Tattoo, Kleber explains, but would "hang out downtown, visiting all the businesses and his friends."

Added Kleber: "If you've hung out in downtown Ocean Springs, odds are you know who Carl is."

"He brought a lot of joy to a lot of people down here," Matt Stebly, owner of Twisted Anchor Tattoo, told WLOX.com.

Sadly, Carl was killed over the weekend. Video cameras across from the tattoo parlor captured a group of people abducting Carl early Sunday morning after 3 a.m.

In the footage, which has been viewed by PEOPLE, a woman can be seen carrying Carl away in her hands. Security footage from another business caught the bird's body being dumped in the neighboring town of Biloxi not even 15 minutes later.

Carl's remains have not been recovered yet, according to Kleber.

A number of memorials have been erected downtown in the beloved bird's honor, including one outside the tattoo shop.

Records confirm that on Thursday, Kendra Shaffer, a Jones County Juvenile Corrections Officer, was issued a misdemeanor arrest citation by the Ocean Springs Police for cruelty to an animal other than a dog or a cat.

She was also fired by the Jones County Sheriff's Department for her alleged involvement in Carl's killing.

Shaffer is due to appear in court on May 4, at which time she'll be asked to enter a plea to the charge. She could not be reached for comment Friday, and information about her lawyer — if she has one — was not available.

Kleber tells PEOPLE that the Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home has donated a customized coffin for Carl, featuring photos of the renowned rooster along with the inscription, "Legends Never Die."