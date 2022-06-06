Autopsy reports reveal how Andrea Langhorst and her 3-year-old twins died almost three months after they were found in their car in a Melbourne, Florida parking lot

Coroner Releases Cause of Death for Mom and Her Twins, 3, Who Were Mysteriously Found Dead in Car

A Florida mother found dead alongside her 3-year-old twins, killed her children before taking her own life.

Andrea Langhorst, 35, gave Olivia Dryer and Adam Dryer a fatal overdose, medical examiners for Brevard County ruled in autopsy reports obtained by PEOPLE Monday.

Olivia and Adam's official cause of death was methamphetamine toxicity and their deaths have been ruled homicides, the medical examiners ruled in the two autopsies for the twins.

Langhorst died from meth and cocaine intoxication and her death has been ruled a suicide, according to the autopsy obtained by PEOPLE.

The family was found in a car that was parked in a Melbourne, Florida, parking lot on March 20 just after 11:00 p.m. local time. The autopsy was performed two days later.

The Melbourne Police Department could not comment on the autopsies when reached by PEOPLE Monday.

"It's a really difficult time," Andrea's father, Randy Langhorst, previously told PEOPLE. "We're just playing the waiting game to get closure on it, to see what exactly happened."

Randy said at the time that the family hoped autopsy and toxicology results from the Brevard County Medical Examiner's Office would give them "closure" into the circumstances of Andrea's and the twins' deaths. He added that the only information he had was that investigators believe all three died around the same time.

"I just know they were in the car in the heat of Florida for a few days," he explained. "We didn't have to identify the bodies, the police were able to do it with the photographs we gave them. I can't imagine myself or my ex-wife having to do that."

"Before I speculate anything, I just want to wait until we hear all the authorities have to say about her cause of death, and then our family can be at peace a little more, knowing what happened," Langhorst said, adding that they wanted to cremate Andrea and her children.

After their death, he started a GoFundMe to provide their relatives with "grief support services."

"This unexpected loss was a shocking tragedy and the family is broken, all suffering from trauma and still waiting for answers," the campaign, which raised $830 said.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.