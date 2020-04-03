New York City Sees Uptick in Hate Crimes Against People of Asian Descent Amid Coronavirus Crisis

As the coronavirus continues to spread across America, the New York Police Department says hate crimes against people of Asian descent have risen in New York City.

“Since the outbreak, the Hate Crime Task Force has investigated 11 cases where all the victims were Asian and targeted due to discrimination based on the Coronavirus pandemic,” the NYPD said in a statement. “To date, investigators have apprehended the wanted subjects in seven of these cases.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the complaints range from harassment to assault.

Reported hate crimes against people of Asian descent were relatively uncommon before the advent of COVID-19. NBC News reports that the NYPD hadn’t received a single report of hate crimes against the Asian community for the first three months of 2020. There were three reported anti-Asian bias crimes in New York in 2019.

As the pandemic has spread, the crimes have increased in all five boroughs of the city.

RELATED: #WashTheHate Aims to Uplift the Asian Community and Combat Racism During Coronavirus Pandemic

In one case, a woman and her boyfriend — both of Asian descent — were attacked on a Brooklyn subway car by a man who called them racial slurs. The man then allegedly hit the woman with an umbrella and punched the man. The suspect has not been arrested.

RELATED: Racist Attacks Against Asians Continue to Rise as the Coronavirus Threat Grows

In a separate case, a 51-year-old woman of Asian descent was allegedly attacked by three 15-year-old girls while riding a bus in the Bronx. The three girls, who were later arrested, allegedly yelled racial slurs and they beat her with an umbrella, the NYPD says. The woman sustained facial injuries that required stitches. The girls have been arrested and charged with assault as a hate crime.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Authorities say that they will start a social media campaign to promote unity.

“We can’t allow this thing to separate us,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison told The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. “We have to work together, and we can’t choose a certain community to blame them in regards to what’s going on.”

RELATED: Why You Shouldn’t Call COVID-19 the ‘Chinese Virus’ & Why Trump Faces Backlash for Doing It Anyway

It’s a sentiment echoed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“This pandemic will not give anyone an excuse to be a racist or xenophobic or bias or attack any individual based on their ethnicity or race,” James tells NY1. “It will not be tolerated in New York State.”

RELATED: ‘Do Better’: Celebs Speak Out Against Racist Attacks Toward Asians During Coronavirus Pandemic

The New York Attorney General’s Hate Crimes Hotline is 1-800-771-7755.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.