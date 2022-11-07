Crime Cornell Suspends Fraternity Activities While Investigating Sexual Assault, Drugged Drinks Cornell University Police Department previously reported "at least four incidents" of students allegedly being drugged since September and one student's sexual assault over the weekend By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 7, 2022 11:41 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty Cornell University is investigating a recent rash of drug-laced drinks and at least one sexual assault. The Ivy League school announced Monday that they have temporarily suspended all fraternity social events after the alleged "drugging of at least four students" at off-campus residences affiliated with Greek life, as well as the sexual assault of another student. In a statement shared by Cornell President Martha E. Pollack and Student and Campus Life Vice President Ryan Lombardi, they said they are "outraged and saddened" by the reports. Carey Mulligan Felt 'Weight of Responsibility' for Harvey Weinstein Victims While Filming 'She Said' "These incidents reportedly occurred at off-campus residences affiliated with registered fraternities," they added. "We strongly condemn the actions of all individuals responsible for these criminal violations." Cornell University Police Department (CUPD) shared an alert Friday with resources to keep students safe, reporting "at least four incidents" since Sept. 24 of students alleging that "they were exposed to Rohypnol (commonly known as 'roofies')." One such incident was reported just a day prior at 800 University Ave., which is the address for the Theta Delta Chi fraternity house. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Another student reported being sexually assaulted at an event on Sunday at around 4:45 a.m., according to CUPD. The incident took place on the 100 block of Thurston Ave., where Alpha Epsilon Pi house is located. Ithaca Police Department is investigating. According to the university's news release, the fraternity suspension came after student leaders with the Interfraternity Council (IFC), which governs all of the school's IFC-recognized fraternities, made the suggestion during an emergency meeting on Sunday evening as they "take this time to implement stronger health and safety plans." "No IFC-affiliated social events will resume until student leaders and Cornell staff are confident activities can take place responsibly and safely," the statement added.